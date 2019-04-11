Image caption Bernard Rebelo had two convictions for manslaughter overturned on appeal

A man faces a retrial over the death of a bulimic student who took toxic slimming pills.

Eloise Parry, 21, from Shrewsbury, died after taking eight tablets containing dinitrophenol (DNP) in April 2015.

Bernard Rebelo was found guilty of two counts of manslaughter and jailed for seven years, but the convictions have been overturned on appeal.

Court of Appeal judges ruled Rebelo, 31, from Gosport, would only face one count of manslaughter at a retrial.

He was also convicted of one count of placing unsafe food on the market at his first trial at Inner London Crown Court in June.

Ms Parry, a student at Wrexham Glyndwr University, had bulimia and borderline personality disorder.

Sir Brian Leveson, who heard the appeal with two other judges, ruled that Rebelo must stand trial on a single charge of manslaughter by gross negligence.

At an earlier hearing in February, he assured Ms Parry's parents the judges were "very aware" of their tragic loss, but said the appeal was "an analysis of the law".

DNP is a highly toxic substance when ingested, inhaled or absorbed through the skin and was declared unfit for human consumption in the United States in 1938.

It is sold as a slimming agent as it causes weight loss by burning fat and carbohydrates, with energy converted into heat.

