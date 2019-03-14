Image caption A new £3m Royal Shrewsbury Hospital ward is being used as a discharge lounge after fire safety concerns

A £3m ward designed to relieve a hospital's winter intake is not being used for its intended purpose because of fire safety concerns.

Suspected regulation failings of the building, which houses a 28-bed ward at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, means it is instead being used as a discharge lounge for patients.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust said it was addressing the issue.

It comes after the trust was put in special measures last year.

The trust has previously been rated "inadequate" by the Care Quality Commission and has also been investigated over baby deaths.

Fire regulation issues in the building were raised during a Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group meeting on Wednesday.

It also heard there may not be "enough staff" to run the new inpatient ward 35.

The trust said it had "appropriately staffed capacity to meet patient needs" and that some issues had been identified within the building, which dates back to the 1960s.

Nigel Lee, chief operating officer at the trust, said additional work was being carried out as quickly as possible with minimum disruption to services.

He said: "Our estates team is working hard with building control and fire regulators to address these issues.

"It is important to stress that, in terms of winter capacity, SATH (Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust) has provided the expected capacity - and above expected capacity at peak times - for patients needing urgent care.

"Regulators are satisfied with current limited occupancy of the ward and we are making good use of this to support earlier patient discharge and improve flow from A&E."

The newly designed ward was previously an unused space in the hospital.

