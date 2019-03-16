Image copyright National Museum Wales Image caption The find, which dates back to the late Saxon period is "really important" for Shropshire

A "well loved" Saxon brooch fragment has been declared as treasure.

The piece, discovered by detectorists in Shropshire, dates from the 8th Century to early 10th Century.

Experts say it was possibly created in Wales, based on a similar find in Pembrokeshire.

The find liaison officer Peter Reavill said it was an important discovery for the county and showed the "amazingly beautiful objects" people had access to in the later Saxon period.

"The execution of the design and form is very controlled showing the skill of the craftsperson who made it," he continued.

"Also the inlaid wire has been examined under magnification and this shows that originally it was beaded and that this has been worn away through wear - so we can say that it was worn and probably treasured by its original owner."

Shropshire Museums said it hoped to acquire the find

The piece was dug up between September 2016 and July 2017. It is described as silver, with gilding and gold filigree inlay.

In the report of the find by the British Museum, it said another brooch of similar form, but decorated differently and made from a copper alloy was discovered at Tenby, which could indicate that its unusual features are traceable to Wales or Welsh borderlands.

Mr Reavill said Shropshire Museums hoped to acquire the find so that it could join other "very important early medieval finds" within its collection.

