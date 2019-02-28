Image copyright Facebook Image caption The couple lived in the Scarborough area of Perth, the inquest opening heard

Inquests have opened into the deaths of a British couple who died in Australia within hours of each other.

Jason Francis, 29, died of injuries sustained when he was hit by a car in Perth on 22 December, the hearing in Shrewsbury was told.

His partner Alice Robinson, 26, was found dead in the city hours later on 23 December.

No cause of death was given for Ms Robinson. Coroner John Ellery adjourned the inquests until 22 May.

He added: "Inquests are taking place in Perth and we await notification of the date of that."

Mr Ellery was given evidence by a coroner's officer during the brief hearing.

He was told the couple, originally from Shropshire, lived at an address in the Scarborough area of Perth.

Bridgnorth-born Mr Francis's occupations were given as asbestos worker and RAF firefighter and Ms Robinson was said to have been a digital magazine content editor.

A joint service "of celebration and thanksgiving" was held for the couple at Telford Crematorium in Shropshire on Friday.

Their friend Ian George said: "They did more in the few years they were together than most people do in a lifetime."

Bridgnorth Rugby Club raised £16,000 for the families through a charity match in December, where Mr Francis's father threw the ball at the start.

Mr George, vice-chairman of Bridgnorth Rugby Club, said Mr Francis was a talented sportsman.

"They were a very popular couple," he added.

