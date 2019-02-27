Image copyright Irwin Mitchell Image caption Elaine Brown, pictured with her daughter-in-law and grandchildren, stayed at the hotel in 2017

A man's life "fell apart" following the death of his wife who contracted Legionnaires' disease after staying at a hotel, her inquest heard.

Elaine Brown, 69, from Liverpool, died from a stroke shortly after a visit to the Feathers in Ludlow, Shropshire in July 2017.

The jury heard a statement from her husband Graham, who died last month.

In it, he said he had lost interest in everything and was signed off work with clinical depression.

Mrs Brown stayed at the hotel while on a coach tour with her husband.

She contracted Legionella pneumonia which contributed to the stroke.

Timothy Ceney, the director of the hotel at the time, said after reading an article about Legionnaires in 2012 he asked for a risk assessment to be conducted at the hotel.

Following a inspection by Euro Environmental, the hotel employed Grange Heating Services to improve plumbing and reduce the risk of bacterial outbreak.

By January 2017, Mr Ceney said he believed the hotel was at low risk of Legionella, but in May that year he was notified of a guest contracting the disease.

Grange Heating Services was called in for further works in June, before Mrs Brown's stay

Image copyright Google maps Image caption The Feathers Hotel has subsequently closed

Ewen Grange, from Grange Heating Services said it was believed the bacteria could be within a "dead leg", a section of pipe disconnected from the main system.

He said after the works Legionella results came back clear.

The hotel subsequently closed but is due to reopen under new management following a refit later this year.

The inquest at Shrewsbury's Shirehall will resume on Thursday.

