Image copyright Talisker Whiskey/Atlantic Challenge Image caption Kelda Wood crossing the finish line after rowing 3,000 miles in 76 days

A British adventurer has become the first solo adaptive rower to cross the Atlantic in a 3,000-mile challenge.

Former paracanoeist Kelda Wood, from Shrewsbury, rowed for 76 days from the Canary Islands to Antigua.

The 45-year-old, who suffered a severe leg injury in a farming accident, dedicated each day to a young person with disabilities to show them that anything is possible.

She described the experience as a "total battle."

Her efforts have raised more than £30,000 for charity.

Image copyright Atlantic Challenge/Ted Martin Image caption Kelda Wood said the challenge had been a "total battle"

Ms Wood has had restricted movement in her left leg since a bale of hay weighing more than a tonne fell on top of her in 2002.

She completed the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge in 76 days, 15 hours and 37 minutes and said the worst moment was when she had a 1,000-miles to go in a thunder and lightning storm.

"I've absolutely hated moments of it, but the reason I was doing it works, so I just hold on to to that," she said.

"The whole thing has been a total battle. The last five days has been fighting the wind all day.

"I was on one oar and just hauling. I'm afraid I called the wind some rather nasty things today, but it deserved it."

Di Carrington, 62, from Pontesbury, Shropshire, who became the oldest person to complete the challenge when she completed the same race last year with two others, said it is the "toughest race in the world, but life-changing".

She said: "You don't hunger for anything more than people and basic things in life."

