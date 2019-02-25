Telford child sexual exploitation probe: Two teenagers held
- 25 February 2019
Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of sexual activity with a child.
The arrests are part of a larger investigation into child sexual exploitation, West Mercia Police said.
They relate to offences committed mostly in the Telford and Broseley areas.
The 16 and 17-year-olds were arrested at 09:45 GMT on Monday, interviewed and released under investigation and pending a decision by prosecutors.