Shropshire

Telford child sexual exploitation probe: Two teenagers held

  • 25 February 2019

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of sexual activity with a child.

The arrests are part of a larger investigation into child sexual exploitation, West Mercia Police said.

They relate to offences committed mostly in the Telford and Broseley areas.

The 16 and 17-year-olds were arrested at 09:45 GMT on Monday, interviewed and released under investigation and pending a decision by prosecutors.

