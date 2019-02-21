Image copyright Family handout Image caption Tom Lee was described by his family as "funny and hardworking"

The family of a 17-year-old boy whose death is being treated as unexplained has paid tribute to a "much-loved young man".

Tom Lee was taken to hospital from Berrisford Road, Market Drayton, Shropshire, at about 23:25 GMT last Friday, and later died.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place, Staffordshire Police said.

Five teenagers arrested in connection with the teenager's death have been released under investigation.

A family statement, released by the police, said: "Tom was a popular, funny, hardworking and much-loved young man. He will be missed terribly by his family and everyone that knew him."

Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to Berrisford Road, Peatswood at about 23:25 GMT on 15 February

An 18-year-old man, from Market Drayton, was arrested and has been released on police bail while inquiries are on-going.

Four teenagers - two 16-year-old girls and two 17-year-old boys - all from Market Drayton, have also been assisting with inquiries and released under investigation.

