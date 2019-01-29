Image copyright SATH Image caption Under the plan, A&E in Shrewsbury would be replaced by an upgraded emergency centre

Plans for Shrewsbury to house the main emergency care centre in Shropshire could be approved later.

A business case over hospital reorganisation, named Future Fit, also proposes most women and children's services move from Telford's Princess Royal to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Clinical commissioners from both towns will decide on recommendations.

Hospital bosses say changes would improve quality and safety of services, but the proposals are contentious.

Many people in Telford are unhappy at the Future Fit proposal to downgrade the Princess Royal Hospital's A&E department.

A consultation about the overhaul of services at Shropshire's two main hospitals, which are also used by many patients from mid Wales, began in 2013.

The business case states the preferred option is for Shrewsbury to have the main emergency care centre.

The document also says Telford would house planned care, its emergency department would be downgraded to an urgent care centre and all changes would be made by the start of 2025.

Residents and Telford & Wrekin Council have been fighting the idea of downgrading their town's A&E and raised concerns about services moving from its £28m purpose-built women and children's centre, which opened in 2014.



Dr Simon Freeman, accountable officer for Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group, has said: "We are confident we have undertaken a thorough process and it is now time to proceed to the final decision-making process."

The Future Fit Joint Committee, including Shrewsbury and Telford CCGs and independent members, will meet at Harper Adams University from 18:30 GMT.

