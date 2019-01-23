Image copyright Shropshire Council Image caption Shropshire Council says the north west relief road will ease traffic around Shrewsbury

Plans for a new bypass around the north-west side of Shrewsbury have received a boost of about £54m from the government, an MP has said.

Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski revealed the contribution and said a formal announcement would be made next week.

Shropshire Council says the £75m north west relief road, due to be built by 2022, will ease congestion in the town.

But residents and campaigners have said they are concerned about the plans.

The authority said the new road would link northern and western parts of Shrewsbury and will need two bridges - one over the River Severn, and another over the Shrewsbury-Chester railway line.

Mr Kawczynski said, following a meeting with Transport Secretary Chris Grayling, he understood "approximately between £50m to £54m will be coming from the government".

Council leader Peter Nutting said he does not know "exactly" how much the government will contribute, but has "been told the project will be funded".

He added any extra funding required will need to be raised by the authority.

Will Reid, who lives close to the proposed route, said: "There will be noise pollution which I didn't expect when I bought the house, obviously the property value will be affected."

Byron Grainger-Jones, chairman of the town's civic society, said it is taking an "open mind" on the proposals but said he is "not convinced" the plan will reduce traffic, given plans for future housing development in the area.

Image caption The route will link northern and western parts of Shrewsbury and include two new bridges

