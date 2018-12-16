Shrewsbury crash leaves car vertical in tree
- 16 December 2018
A driver has been arrested after crashing into a telegraph pole and getting his car stuck in a tree.
West Mercia Police said the crash happened on the B4386 at Cruckton, Shrewsbury, in the early hours of Sunday.
The force said the male driver failed a breath test and was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.
The crash left the car vertical with its bonnet pointing down, surrounded by branches from a tree.
