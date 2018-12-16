Shropshire

Shrewsbury crash leaves car vertical in tree

  • 16 December 2018
Car stuck in tree Image copyright West Mercia Police
Image caption West Mercia Police said the driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of drink driving

A driver has been arrested after crashing into a telegraph pole and getting his car stuck in a tree.

West Mercia Police said the crash happened on the B4386 at Cruckton, Shrewsbury, in the early hours of Sunday.

The force said the male driver failed a breath test and was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

The crash left the car vertical with its bonnet pointing down, surrounded by branches from a tree.

