Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption West Mercia Police said the driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of drink driving

A driver has been arrested after crashing into a telegraph pole and getting his car stuck in a tree.

West Mercia Police said the crash happened on the B4386 at Cruckton, Shrewsbury, in the early hours of Sunday.

The force said the male driver failed a breath test and was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

The crash left the car vertical with its bonnet pointing down, surrounded by branches from a tree.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.