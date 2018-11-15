Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption Ian Naude admitted having sex with the teenager, but said it was consensual

A policeman described as a "committed paedophile" has been convicted of raping a 13-year-old girl.

PC Ian Naude, 30, joined Cheshire Constabulary "to gain the keys to a sweetshop" through access to potential victims, Liverpool Crown Court heard.

The rape, which took place in his car, was filmed on his mobile phone. Footage of the attack was played to the jury.

It has emerged Naude was already being investigated for sex offences when he became a student officer in April 2017.

Naude, of Market Drayton in Shropshire, was also found guilty of four charges of attempting to arrange the commission of a child sex offence and one charge of arranging a child sex offence, relating to five complainants aged between 12 and 15.

The father of one, originally from South Africa, previously admitted 31 offences relating to grooming underage girls via a fake Facebook and Snapchat profile.

Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption Naude raped the girl after being called to her home to attend a domestic incident

Cheshire Constabulary said Naude had passed the vetting process in October 2016 but that allegations of sex offences being investigating by two neighbouring forces in early 2017 did not get picked up.

During his two-week trial, Naude denied rape and sexual assault as he claimed the sex with the 13-year-old girl was consensual and that she "seemed to be enjoying it".

The court was told he met the girl after he was called to her house over a domestic incident in October 2017.

After looking her up on Facebook and exchanging sexual messages and photos, he returned to her home three days later.

He picked her up while her mother was out and drove her to a country lane where he attacked her.

Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption Naude used names including "Bruce Wayne" and "King of the North" on fake profiles

Naude deleted more than 750 photos from his phone after an "administrative error" meant he had been copied into emails relating to the police investigation into his conduct.

He also concealed other devices including a second phone and a laptop in a field in Market Drayton.

Cheshire Constabulary said this had "frustrated" and "set back" the investigation.

Cheshire Det Ch Supt Aaron Duggan said Naude "joined police intentionally to commit this type of offending.

"We know from our investigation that he's a sexual predator, a groomer and he's also a chancer."

Judge Clement Goldstone warned Naude he faced a "very significant sentence" and that even his defence conceded he had been "fairly depicted... as a cold, uncaring, selfish and cruel paedophile".

He will be sentenced on 13 December.