An estimated 3,000 people took part in a protest over a hospital's decision to shut its A&E department at night.

The trust running Telford's Princess Royal Hospital confirmed plans in September, with the closures projected to begin in early December.

Shropshire and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) says staff shortages have prompted the move.

Critics marched on Sunday to say it posed a risk to patients who would have further to travel for treatment.

The rally in Wellington, Shropshire, also highlighted fears about burdening neighbouring hospitals to where patients will be sent instead.

They include Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, which is also run by SaTH, along with New Cross in Wolverhampton and University Hospital Stoke.

Image copyright Telford and Wrekin Council Image caption Parents are among those concerned by the plans

Among the members of the public taking part was mother Bridget Supple, from Newport, Shropshire, whose son has severe asthma.

She said: "My placard says 'my son may die with increased transfer times'.

"I've seen him come really close [to succumbing] - we can only just get him to Telford, but add the time of going to Shrewsbury, that's not going to work.

"We need to keep the A&E [in Telford] because it's going to cost lives and I don't want it to be my son."

Chris Holsten added: "My placard shows the distance between the Princess Royal and the Royal Shrewsbury, and the Wolverhampton hospital - 17 miles to Shrewsbury; 23 miles to Wolverhampton.

"It doesn't take a genius to work out it'll take 40 minutes in the winter before you get to you nearest healthcare - and it'll cost lives."

Image copyright Telford and Wrekin Council Image caption Critics of the plans say the proposals pose a safety risk

Telford and Wrekin Council, where leader Shaun Davies has been a vocal critic of the plans, estimated that 3,000 people took part. The BBC understands the figure to be accurate.

SaTH says the move is temporary and set to last six months, between the hours of 20:00 and 08:00.

It says it is also motivated by patient safety and cites a lack of specialist staff affecting its sites.

In October it was announced SaTH's two hospitals must report weekly to the Care Quality Commission amid concerns over standards in emergency and maternity services at both sites.

The trust was already under investigation over baby deaths.