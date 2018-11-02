Image copyright Telford and Wrekin Council Image caption Council workers discovered the brick-built 18th century tunnel under the road

A 19th Century underground culvert is behind the collapse of a village road, a council has said.

The section of road collapsed at the junction of Greenvale and Dark Lane in Church Aston, Shropshire, and has closed the road to traffic since the start of October.

Villagers said a hole in the road had measured five feet wide.

Telford and Wrekin Council said engineers are investigating the best solution to repair the culvert.

It is expected the road will remain closed until later this month to allow works to be carried out.

Image copyright Kelvin Lake Image caption The council has suggested the culvert was used to supply water for farming

The authority said a well-type structure was uncovered underneath the carriageway at the junction, which sits on top of an old brick-built culvert that connects to a sandstone tunnel.

The council said the tunnel was believed to have been commissioned by the Duke of Sutherland in the 1820s or 1830s.

It is thought to have been used to supply water to Longford Pools for use in large scale farming activities as a direct result of the draining of Kynnersley marshes, the authority said.

Image copyright Telford and Wrekin Council Image caption Workers found a well-type structure leading to the culvert underground

Image caption The road has been closed since October

However, local historian David Adams has said it was more likely to have been built by another wealthy family to supply water to an ornamental pool.

The council said repairs are likely to involve concrete sections to reform the culvert.

Councillor Hilda Rhodes, the council's cabinet member for transport, said the authority hoped to complete the works "as quickly as possible".