Image copyright Google Image caption Ian Naude is on trial at Liverpool Crown Court accused of rape

A "committed paedophile" police officer told a 13-year-old girl to send him nude photographs captioned "I love you daddy", a court has heard.

The girl said she was "petrified" of Cheshire Police PC Ian Naude, 30, who denies rape and sexual assault.

A jury at Liverpool Crown Court heard Mr Naude of Market Drayton, Shropshire, would "pester" the teenager.

The court heard he admitted sexual intercourse and sexual activity but claimed it was consensual.

Mr Naude met the teenager while attending a domestic incident at her house.

"He was just like 'send me nudes now'," the girl told police in an interview played to the court.

"He told me once to write that 'I love you daddy'. He's not my dad so I don't know why I'd do that.

"I was scared".

'Creepier and creepier'

She told police she became "petrified of speaking to him" as he became "creepier and creepier".

"He's a policeman so he could do anything to me," she added.

In one alleged assault last October, filmed on Mr Naude's phone, the PC drove the girl to a remote spot and raped her.

"I was trying to push him off but he wouldn't go," she said.

On Wednesday, prosecutor Owen Edwards said Mr Naude was a "committed paedophile" who joined the police "with the intention of exploiting the access he would gain to vulnerable young girls".

He has admitted 31 offences including inciting children to engage in sexual activity, causing children to watch a sexual act, engaging in sexual communications with children and misconduct in a public office.

He denies raping and sexually assaulting the 13-year-old, as well as four charges of attempting to arrange the commission of a child sex offence and one charge of arranging a child sex offence.

The trial continues.