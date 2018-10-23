Image caption The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust runs the Royal Shrewsbury and Princess Royal hospitals

A trust being investigated over deaths in its maternity care has been ordered to make weekly reports on services to protect patients.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said it remains "very concerned" over maternity and emergency services at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust.

Former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt ordered an investigation into deaths at SaTH, which has since widened.

The trust said it has taken "immediate action" over the concerns.

During an unannounced CQC inspection in August, concerns were raised over the trust's guidelines on reduced foetal movements and a further unannounced visit took place on 7 September.

It also highlighted concerns in urgent and emergency care, particularly over the treatment and recognition of sepsis.

The latest action follows previous steps taken by the CQC at the start of September over safety fears in A&E.

Following the latest visit, Professor Ted Baker, Chief Inspector of Hospitals, said: "We will return to check on whether sufficient improvements have been made and will take further action if needed."

Deirdre Fowler, Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Quality at the trust, said it is meeting national guidelines in our maternity unit and has provided the CQC with records that show this.

Image copyright Google Image caption The trust has said it is looking at closing the A&E at Princess Royal Hospital overnight due to staff shortages

While Medical Director, Dr Edwin Borman, said it has implemented an action plan to focus on issues in the A&E department highlighted by the CQC.

He added: "We absolutely strive to do our best for each and every one of our patients, but we know that we need to do even better."

The full findings of CQC's inspections have not yet been published.

The trust is currently considering closing the A&E at Telford's Princess Royal Hospital overnight, due to staff shortages.

The action comes less than a week after Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley told to provide weekly updates on its A&E department.