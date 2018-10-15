Image copyright Leach and Son Image caption Mr Kerr and his late daughter Maryanne

Forty marines are expected to attend the funeral of a veteran, who died at the age of 90, after an appeal.

Leach & Son funeral directors said Royal Marine David McLaren Kerr, who had been living at Plas Cae Crwn in Newtown, Powys, had no living family.

It asked members of the Royal British Legion to attend his funeral in Shrewsbury, and the call spread on social media.

Up to 60 guests are now expected to attend the funeral.

Richard Parkes, from the Newtown-based directors, said: "We were expecting one or two people to show up, but we knew he was a proud former marine and we thought it would be fitting to have some ex-soldiers present.

"It spiralled from there."

Mr McLaren Kerr died on 7 September at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and his funeral is due to take place at 13:15 BST on Tuesday at Emstrey Crematorium.

Both the Newtown and Shrewsbury branches of the legion said they will have members attending, as will Shropshire's branch of armed force's charity SSAFA.

Among those attending is Phil Gilby, former core Reg Sgt Maj in the Royal Marines, who will be travelling from Exmouth, after seeing the appeal on social media.

He said: "We will turn up, dress the coffin and try to give him as much of a military funeral as we can.

"The Royal Marines class ourselves as a family and we are taught to look after each other."