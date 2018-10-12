Image copyright Google Maps Image caption William Turnbull was a form tutor and mathematics teacher at the Grove School in Market Drayton before his dismissal

A teacher who bought a necklace for a pupil after engaging in sexual activity with her has been banned from teaching.

William Turnbull, 41, was a mathematics teacher at the Grove School, Market Drayton, Shropshire.

A panel heard how he had exchanged "hundreds of text messages" with the pupil, before banning him from teaching indefinitely.

Mr Turnbull has been dismissed. Police said they looked into the matter but did not take any action.

The offences took place between 6 May 2016, and 2 February 2017.

The disciplinary hearing was told he bought the pupil a necklace and spent time alone with her in his car and in other locations away from the school.

A report of the hearing said it is alleged the relationship became a sexual one, as described in some of the messages between the pair.

The panel found his behaviour amounted to misconduct of a serious nature which fell "significantly short" of the standards expected of the profession.

'Seriousness allegations'

It ruled Mr Turnbull will not be entitled to apply for restoration of his eligibility to teach, due to the "seriousness of the allegations found proved against him".

He has 28 days to appeal.

Sonia Taylor, headteacher at the comprehensive school for 11 to 18 year olds, said Mr Turnbull had been suspended and subsequently dismissed.

She added: "The outcome today represents the seriousness of the allegations."