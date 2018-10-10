Image copyright Google Image caption Cineworld said they were "sorry" Mrs Buckley was "disappointed"

A mother was refused entry to a rated 15 film at a Cineworld because she had her four week old baby with her.

Catherine Buckley, 37, had attempted to see A Star is Born at the Shrewsbury cinema on Tuesday afternoon but was not allowed in to the screening.

Mrs Buckley said her daughter Rosie, "wouldn't know what was going on at all".

Cineworld said in a statement staff "were acting in accordance with the age restriction law."

Mrs Buckley said she had been to the cinema before with her other child to 'Babes in Arms' showings where infants can attend screenings in the morning and afternoons with parents.

After Mrs Buckley and her sister had bought a ticket they were going through to the screen, before a staff member approached them saying "we're not sure you can take her in, she's not 15.'

Mrs Buckley said: "We thought they were joking but they said no, we actually couldn't take her in."

The mother-of-two from Shrewsbury said: "I understand that there has to be rules and legislation in place but they're asleep for 18 hours a day.

"She can only make out near shapes... she wouldn't know what was going on at all, so is she not allowed to sit at home and watch the news?"

A statement from Cineworld said: "In line with the British Board of Film Classification's rules, Cineworld is not allowed to let anyone under the age of 15, including babies, into films that are classified as 15 or over.

"We are sorry this customer was disappointed but this is a mandatory law that Cineworld staff have to follow. We allow babies into all films that are classified as 12A and under."

"Staff at Cineworld Shrewsbury were acting in accordance with the age restriction law."