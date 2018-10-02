Image copyright Telford & Wrekin Council Image caption Food-encrusted sauce bottles wrapped in plastic bags and duct tape were found by inspectors

A Chinese takeaway has been fined after hygiene inspectors found raw beef next to cooked chicken, and food-encrusted sauce bottles wrapped in duct tape.

Out-of-date food and greasy apparatus were also among the problems at China City in King Street, Dawley, Telford, the local authority said.

Company China Star City 28 Ltd admitted five charges relating to hygiene breaches along with Ka-Fai Woo, whom the council said was takeaway owner.

In court on Monday each was fined £960.

In addition to the fine imposed at Telford Magistrates Court, Telford and Wrekin Council said Woo was disqualified from running a food business for an indefinite period.

Council hygiene inspectors visited the premises in February.