Image copyright Google Image caption Princess Royal Hospital's A&E department will close between 20:00 and 08:00

A hospital accident and emergency unit will temporarily close overnight after NHS managers were told they cannot continue to rely on the "goodwill of staff" to keep patients safe.

Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) Board ruled the Princess Royal Hospital (PRU) in Telford would suspend services overnight.

The department will shut from 20.00 to 08.00 in October or November for six months.

MPs have branded plans "reckless".

The trust said the closure is in response to shortages in specialist staff affecting the trust's two A&E departments in Telford and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Ben Reid, chairman of the trust board, told Thursday's meeting: "I've never seen anything like the pressures on our two emergency departments over winter. Relying on the goodwill of staff to keep patients safe is not good."

It comes after the Care Quality Commission took urgent enforcement action when an inspection highlighted safety fears.

The trust was already under investigation over allegations of dozens of avoidable deaths and injuries in its maternity unit.

Under plans, sick children from Telford and Wrekin would be taken via ambulance to Wolverhampton, despite the women and children's unit being based at Telford.

Ambulances for the PRU Hospital would be diverted to neighbouring trusts.

SaTH chief executive Simon Wright, said: "We are doing it for patient safety. We haven't arrived at this position lightly."

Conservative Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, previously described the move as a "reckless decision".