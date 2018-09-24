Shropshire

Oswestry road shut after gas smell reported

  • 24 September 2018
A main road in Oswestry has been closed after a smell of gas was reported.

Church Street was shut between the junctions of Smithfield Street and Cross Street following a call to the fire service at 08:25 BST.

It said the smell was reported near a William Hill bookmaker and a Nat West bank, which are opposite each other.

There were crowds of workers gathering at both ends of the street and shops were shut, the Shropshire Star newspaper reported.

Scottish Power had decided to isolate the electrical power on Church Street, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

