Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened in Sutton Way in Sutton Hill

An inquest has opened into the death of a 19-year-old who was hit by a bus.

Lee Hill, 19, from Telford, was walking along Sutton Way, Sutton Hill when he was struck by an Arriva Midlands bus.

In a statement read at the hearing, a coroners officer said emergency services were called at about 21:00 BST, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The inquest at Telford & Wrekin Registrar Office in Wellington was adjourned until 29 January 2019.

Simon Mathieson, area managing director north, at Arriva Midlands, confirmed one of the company's buses was involved in the incident.

He said: "We are currently working closely with the police to assess the on-board CCTV footage and establish an accurate picture of the circumstances surrounding what happened.

"At this time our thoughts remain with the loved ones of the individual involved."

West Mercia Police said its inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

It had previously appealed for help tracing the driver of a dark-coloured car heading towards Sutton Hill roundabout - which was not involved in the crash - may have seen what happened.