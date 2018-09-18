Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Football shirts, suspected to be counterfeit, were among the items seized

Counterfeit goods including trainers, football shirts and hair straighteners, thought to be worth £50,000 have been seized, police said.

Police pulled over a vehicle in Hodnet, Shropshire on Thursday after the way it was being driven raised concern.

Items found in the car led to the search of a house in the town, where police found the goods all believed to be fake.

A 28-year-old man was arrested and later released on police bail.

The force said he was held on suspicion of possession of articles to be used in fraud.

Police and Trading Standards have launched a joint investigation.