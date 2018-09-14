Shropshire

Derek Whyteside murder: Boy pleads not guilty to murder

  • 14 September 2018
Derek Whyteside next to his partner Image copyright West Mercia Police/Family Handout
Image caption Derek Whyteside's family said he could "always see the best in people"

A 16-year-old boy has denied the murder of a 42-year-old man.

Derek Whyteside, of Chesterfield Road in Dawley, died after being assaulted in Withywood Drive in Malinslee on 18 June.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Stafford Crown Court on Friday.

He was remanded in custody ahead of a trial which is due to start on 5 November.

William Owens, 41, and Gareth Edward Owens, 39, both of Boulton Grange in Randlay, were also bailed ahead of trial after they appeared in court and each denied a charge of affray.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites