Image caption The Care Quality Commission inspected Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust last week

"Urgent enforcement action" has been taken against a hospital trust after an inspection highlighted safety fears.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspected Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust last week amid claims of staff shortages.

The notice gives the CQC the ability to suspend the Trust's registration or impose restrictions on it.

The trust, which has been contacted for comment, has 28 days to appeal against the notice.

Heidi Smoult, the CQC's Deputy Chief Inspector of hospitals, said last month's inspection "identified concerns regarding patient safety".

"We have now taken urgent enforcement action against the trust to ensure that people always get the care and treatment they have every right to expect."

Earlier this week funding was secured to build a new ward at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.