Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption During trial, Paul Beddoes changed his plea and admitted murder

A man who murdered his partner in their home in a "brutal" stabbing has been jailed for more than 11 years.

On the second day of his trial on Tuesday, Paul Beddoes admitted murdering Lynn McNally, 48, at their home in Mullinder Drive, Telford, Shropshire.

At Thursday's sentencing, Stafford Crown Court heard Beddoes, 45, delivered a sustained attack.

His reasons for murdering Ms McNally were said to be "unclear".

The court heard Beddoes had a history of drug abuse and mental health issues but the defence conceded his former ill health was not the cause.

Image copyright Google Image caption Lynn McNally died from multiple stab wounds

Ms McNally was found dead at the couple's home in the early hours of 21 February, having suffered multiple stab wounds.

Det Insp Mark Bellamy from West Mercia Police said: "Beddoes brutally attacked and murdered Lynn McNally in the home they shared, showing a total lack of regard for human life."

Beddoes was sentenced to life imprisonment and told he would serve a minimum of 11 years and 68 days, allowing for time already spent on remand.