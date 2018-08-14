Image copyright Daniel Leal-Olivas/ Getty Image caption A council worker was attacked by a homeless person in Shrewsbury, the town council's clerk said

A council is spending almost £5,000 on body-worn cameras to protect staff after a spate of incidents involving beggars.

Shrewsbury Town Council has also increased its numbers of cleaners, grass cutters and street sweepers to ensure workers are never on their own.

Town Clerk Helen Ball said it comes after a worker was physically attacked.

West Mercia Police said it is confident it will be "on top" of the problem within weeks.

Traders have previously raised concerns about beggars travelling into Shrewsbury from elsewhere.

Tim Compton, manager of Shrewsbury Ark which helps homeless people, said it has also had to reduce its drop-in sessions because of anti-social behaviour issues.

He said: "The same individuals, some of whom are rough sleeping, that are causing and contributing to and the problems in town are thinking they can come here and use us as a platform for that and our changes are about saying you can't use us that way."

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption West Mercia Police said it working to tackle the problem of anti-social behaviour

Ms Ball said the physical attack, which happened earlier in the year, led to the worker needing hospital treatment and the culprit has been prosecuted.

She said in the past two months, four incidents of verbal abuse have been reported to police.

As well as cameras, the council has also now bought more radios to connect staff to the CCTV control room, with the total cost of all measures reaching almost £10,000.

West Mercia Police's Ch Supt Kevin Purcell said the force is working to tackle the anti-social behaviour as a "priority".