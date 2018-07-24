Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption John Cox (left) and Brandon Dowen are due to be sentenced on Thursday

Two men have been found guilty of killing a taxi driver whose car hit a tree.

Ishfaq Hussain, 52, died on Ironbridge Road, in Madeley, Telford, on 7 August 2017.

Brandon Dowen, 19, of Telford, and John Cox, 32, of Wolverhampton, had denied manslaughter but were found guilty at Stafford Crown Court.

The Shropshire Star reported they pursued him after he asked Dowen's girlfriend for directions.

Image caption Mr Hussain, who was driving a passenger when the crash happened, was well respected in the community, police said

Det Ch Insp Steve Tonks, from West Mercia Police, said: "He was a hard-working taxi driver who at the time of his death was doing his job to support his family.

"He was also a well-respected man in the community."

Mr Hussain's passenger was seriously hurt in the crash but has since recovered, police said.

Dowen, of Park Street, and Cox, of Harrowby Road, are due to be sentenced on Thursday.