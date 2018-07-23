Three men have appeared in court and denied a series of sexual offences.

Ayad Abdulla Hizam, 21, of Bridgecroft; Ghamer Sulayman, 22, of Mercia Drive; and Saleh Qasem, 19, of Poplar Avenue, Runcorn Road; all in Birmingham; denied a total of 14 charges at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday.

It follows an investigation by West Mercia Police into alleged child sexual exploitation in Telford.

The three men are due to face trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court on 19 November.

Mr Hizam pleaded not guilty to four counts of abduction and four counts of sexual activity with a child, while Mr Sulayman denied three counts of rape and two of trafficking.

Mr Qasem denied one count of sexual assault.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between March and July 2016.