Image caption Noel Conway was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2014

A terminally-ill man who wants to be helped to die has lost his legal challenge at the Court of Appeal.

Noel Conway, 68, who has motor neurone disease, has fought a legal battle for the right to a "peaceful and dignified" death.

Mr Conway, from Shrewsbury, challenged an earlier High Court rejection of his case at a hearing in May.

The retired lecturer said he now intends to take his fight to the Supreme Court.

His case was rejected on Wednesday by three senior judges - Master of the Rolls Sir Terence Etherton, Sir Brian Leveson and Lady Justice King.

Mr Conway wants a doctor to be allowed to prescribe him a lethal dose of drugs when his health deteriorates.

Speaking after the ruling, Mr Conway said: "I will keep fighting for myself and all terminally-ill people who want the right to die peacefully, with dignity and on our own terms."

His appeal was opposed by the Secretary of State for Justice, David Gauke, with Humanists UK, Care Not Killing and Not Dead Yet UK also making submissions.

Dr Peter Saunders, campaign director of Care Not Killing, said: "This sensible decision by the Court of Appeal yet again recognises that the safest law is the one we already have - a complete ban on assisted suicide and euthanasia."