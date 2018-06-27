Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Engineers are working around the clock to restore water supply to 2,000 homes

Up to 2,000 homes have been left without water for 48-hours during the hot weather.

Scores of households in Telford, Shropshire, have no water supply after Severn Trent Water reported a fault at one of its reservoirs.

Stafford and Whitchurch were also affected with the company apologising over the drought.

Emergency tankers were brought in some areas and engineers continue to work to rectify the problem.

In Telford customers have been experiencing problems with the water supply since Monday after a piece of equipment at a reservoir affected water pressure.

The water company said the equipment was now fixed but some customers were still without the supply.

The firm also said they had discovered an issue at one of the service reservoirs, which may be causing issues in the Whitchurch area.

Customers in Stafford were also experiencing "interruptions to their water supply".

Customers in Staffordshire, we're really sorry if you're without water at the moment. We're aware of an issue and our teams are working hard to get the water back on as quickly as possible, thank you for your patience https://t.co/O0dt1fHjWk — Severn Trent (@stwater) June 26, 2018

In a statement, released on Wednesday morning, the firm said: "We're really sorry to our customers in Telford who are still currently without water.

"We know how difficult it is to have no water and our teams are working hard to get the water back on for everybody as quickly as possible.

"We're really thankful for your continued patience and understanding, and again we're really sorry for the inconvenience.

"We'd like to reassure everyone that we're doing everything we can to get the water supplies back to normal."