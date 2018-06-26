Image copyright Google Image caption Two men were stabbed in the ruckus outside The Buttermarket nightclub in the early hours of 1 January.

Five men have been jailed following an attack which saw two people stabbed outside a nightclub in the early hours of New Year's Day.

The Buttermarket nightclub, Shrewsbury, was the scene of the attack.

Two brothers Cain Kirlew, 21, and Errol Kirlew, 28 both of Fieldhouse Road, Birmingham, were amongst thouse jailed for their involvement in the incident, at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Tuesday.

West Mercia Police is yet to comment.

Two men, then aged 21 and 18 were hurt in the attack.

The defendants, who pleaded guilty to all charges were:

Cain Kirlew, sentenced to eight years in prison for wounding with intent, plus another five years for a separate charge of wounding with intent and 18 months for affray, to run concurrently

Errol Kirlew sentenced to seven and a half years for wounding with intent and 14 months for another wounding with intent charge, to run concurrently

Rommell Holding, 27, of West Boulevard, Birmingham, received an 18 month community order for affray

Dominic Stagg, 27, of Culford Drive, Birmingham, given a 12 month community order for dangerous driving, ordered to do 100 hours unpaid work, fined £300 and given an 18 month driving ban

Jordan Pearson, 24, of Guild Close, Birmingham, sentenced to five years and three months for wounding with intent and got another three years and four months for another wounding with intent charge, to run concurrently.

The attack was the second New Year's Day stabbing in Shrewsbury.