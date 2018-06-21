Tributes paid to 'loveable' Telford assault death man
The family of a man who died following an assault have described him as a "loveable" man who saw "the best in people".
Derek Whyteside, 42, from Dawley, Telford, died in hospital after being found unconscious in Withywood Drive, Malinslee, on Monday.
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder and appeared before Kidderminster magistrates earlier.
Mr Whyteside's family said they "cannot understand why anyone would do this".
In a statement, the family said: "Derek was a nice guy, he was loveable and could always see the best in people and if he considered you a friend he would strive never to let you down.
"He would always be there for you and was very proud of his extended family.
"He was a fab dad to his partner's children, very protective, cheeky and loving and always meant well. He was Michelle's world and was so good to her. He was a great brother too."
The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named, was remanded in custody and will appear at Stafford Crown Court at a date to be fixed.
Two men arrested in connection with the incident have been released on police bail. A woman and two teenage boys have been released under investigation.