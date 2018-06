Image copyright Google Maps Image caption A man was found unconscious in Withywood Drive, Malinslee, Telford

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a man died of injuries after an assault.

The man in his 40s was taken to hospital after being found unconscious in Withywood Drive, Malinslee, Telford, on Monday.

The boy was due to appear before Kidderminster magistrates on Thursday.

Two men arrested in connection with the incident have been released on police bail. A woman and two teenage boys have been released under investigation.