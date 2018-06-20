Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The man was found unconscious in Withywood Drive on Monday

A murder investigation has been launched after a man died of injuries from an assault.

The victim, in his 40s, was taken to hospital after being found unconscious in Withywood Drive, Malinslee in Telford on Monday.

West Mercia Police said he has died as a result of his injuries.

Six people, including three teenage boys, have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to the scene on Monday and treated the man for head injuries before he was airlifted to hospital for emergency treatment.

A woman aged 38, two 16-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy were initially arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Two men, aged 41 and 39, were also arrested on suspicion of the same offence on Tuesday night.

Det Insp Mark Bellamy from the force's major investigation unit said investigations are ongoing and urged witnesses to come forward.

Increased police patrols are also being carried out.