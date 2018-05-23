Image copyright Hoo Farm Image caption Sheep racing has been held at Hoo Farm since 1991

A sheep race which led to 50,000 people signing a petition calling for it to be banned is to return this weekend.

The annual Hoo Farm Easter sheep race had been a bank holiday tradition in Shropshire since 1991.

Animal rights group claimed sheep racing was "cruel" and thousands signed a petition against it.

But vets from the Animal and Plant Health agency were "satisfied the welfare of sheep was not compromised by being involved in the racing."

The family-run farm in Telford has held sheep racing on an almost daily basis for 27 years.

In a statement on its Facebook page, it said: "We are delighted to announce the return of the World Famous Sheep Steeplechasing this Saturday.

"After a review of the racing and the entire farm by two vets from the Animal and Plant Health agency on the 19 April, they were 'satisfied that the welfare of the sheep was not compromised by being involved in the racing'.

"They did make some recommendations to help with the perception of racing and making it even safer. We will shortly release a video to explain this further.

" We look forward to seeing you all this weekend for the start of the Sheep Racing season."