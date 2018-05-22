Telford ambulance vandal sentenced to community order
A man who vandalised an ambulance while paramedics treated a patient inside has been sentenced.
Daniel Drennan-Kane admitted causing criminal damage to the vehicle in Telford, Shropshire.
A wing mirror was broken off and mud had been thrown at the side of the van, Telford Magistrates' Court heard.
The 21-year-old was given a one-year community order, will carry out 60-hours unpaid work and pay £100 compensation to the ambulance service.
West Mercia Police said a "random stranger" had struck, which resulted in the vehicle being taken off the road following the incident at 1.20am on May 1.
Joy Hughes was working with a trainee technician and treating a patient at the time of the "unprovoked attack".
CCTV from the ambulance was passed onto police.
Drennan-Kane, from Wantage, Telford, was also ordered to carry out an alcohol treatment and rehabilitation requirement.
In a statement, the ambulance service said crews were "sadly familiar with this sort of behaviour" and added it "must have been terrifying" for the patient.