The supermarket's owner said nightwear was not suitable attire for shopping

A supermarket where a man shopped in just his pants and a dressing gown has banned customers from wearing nightwear.

Tuffins, in Craven Arms, Shropshire, has put a sign up saying pyjama wearers would be "asked to leave".

Store owner Harry Delves said the sign followed a "few isolated incidents" of people using the "easy access" of pyjamas and dressing gowns to shoplift.

"We had some incidents which we couldn't stop unfortunately," he said.

Mr Delves said the man who did his Sunday morning shopping in his pants at the store was a separate incident and was not a suspect, but his attire was below standard.

He said: "You've got to look at that and think 'hang on, that's not acceptable is it'?"

"We're a family business at the end of the day.

"It comes to a point where you've got to have standards."