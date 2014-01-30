Image copyright Dave Throup Image caption The Environment Agency said flood defences in Frankwell were working well

Temporary flood defences were put up in Ironbridge, as water levels on the River Severn rose across Shropshire.

The Environment Agency (EA) has issued flood warnings for the Severn through Shrewsbury and at Ironbridge, Bridgnorth, Hampton Loade and Highley.

It added that levels upstream of Shrewsbury were at their highest in 10 years.

The Met Office has warned of further heavy rain expected on Friday afternoon.

Shropshire Council said flood water had closed Burma Road in Oswestry and the B5398 Waymills Road in Whitchurch.

BBC Travel also reported Sydney Avenue and Gravel Hill Lane were closed, along with some smaller roads in Atcham.

Image copyright Dave Throup Image caption Temporary flood barriers were put up in Ironbridge

Frankwell and Riverside car parks in Shrewsbury were also closed by flooding, along with part of St Julian's Friars car park.

'Highest for 10 years'

Temporary flood barriers were also put up in Longden, Coleham, as pumping work closed the A5191 at Coleham Head.

In Ironbridge, the Wharfage was closed to traffic between the Dale End junction and the Tontine Hill junction, after the temporary barriers went up.

In parts of the county the Environment Agency said the River Severn had risen more than 4m (13ft) above its normal level.

Dave Throup, from the agency, said: "We've got a load of water coming down the Severn from Wales - upstream of Shrewsbury it is the highest level for 10 years.

"The problem is the ground is saturated, building up on the flood plains, which is where it would normally drain off."

The Met Office said the weather was expected to improve over the weekend, although further heavy rain was expected on Monday.