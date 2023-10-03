Oxfordshire explosion: Crews work through night at recycling plant
- Published
Crews have spent the night tackling a fire that started when a lightning strike caused a huge gas explosion at a food waste recycling site.
A tank at the Severn Trent Green Power site in Cassington, Oxfordshire, was hit on Monday at 19:20 BST, causing the gases within it to ignite and explode.
Witnesses reported seeing a huge fireball light up the sky.
The blaze has been brought under control but crews remain at the scene, the fire service confirmed.
Operator Severn Trent Green Power Limited praised emergency services and said it was "relieved that no-one has been hurt".
The waste firm said it was working to assess the damage and urged people not to come to the site.
Three of the five tanks at the plant were damaged, an Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.
They added: "Firefighters have been there all night. However, there are now two appliances and a hydraulic platform on the scene compared to the six crews and other support vehicles at the height of the incident.
"The fire is under control and did not spread."
BBC correspondent Sean Coughlan said firefighters were monitoring the site from above in a cherry picker.
He said: "As well as the unit in the biogas plant hit by lightning, it's understood that other adjacent units were also damaged by the explosion.
"But it's calm here now, with lorries rolling in and out of the waste recycling plant, on an industrial site outside Oxford.
"The next question is likely to be a safety investigation to understand more about last night's spectacular explosion."
Stewart Reid and his wife saw the explosion as they were travelling on the A34 near Oxford.
He said: "There was lighting and thunder, [it] kept lighting up the sky the whole time we were driving. Then there was a bright orange light and we could see something had burst into flames.
"You could tell it was an explosion - flames were going up at such a velocity, you could tell it was gas. It was a bit crazy."
At its height, 40 firefighters in six fire engines, police and several ambulances were sent to the plant.
Thames Valley Police shut the A40 between Wolvercote and Eynsham, and urged residents to stay home and shut windows and doors overnight.
The road has since reopened and restrictions for residents lifted.
People also reported lights flickering in their homes at the time of the strike and power outages in Witney, Burford, Chipping Norton and Milton-under-Wychwood.