Explosion at Oxfordshire recycling plant after lightning strike
- Published
A lightning strike has caused a huge gas explosion at a food waste recycling plant in Oxfordshire.
Witnesses reported seeing a fireball light up the night sky after the blast at the Severn Trent Green Power Plant at Cassington, north of Oxford.
The company said the strike caused one of its biogas tanks to explode at about 19:20 BST.
It said nobody had been injured and staff were working with the emergency services to secure the site.
Severn Trent Green Power processes food waste turning into biogas
Residents have reported power outages in Witney, Burford, Chipping Norton and Milton-under-Wychwood.
Thames Valley Police said officers were at the scene.
In a statement, the force added: It is believed that lightning struck gas containers at the site during bad weather this evening, causing a large fire."