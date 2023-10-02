Russell Brand: Thames Valley Police investigates allegations
- Published
Russell Brand is being investigated by a second police force in the wake of allegations about the comedian.
Thames Valley Police said a woman contacted the force two weeks ago with "new information" in relation to reports of "harassment and stalking".
The Metropolitan Police previously confirmed it had received a "number of allegations of sexual offences".
Brand has been accused of rape and sexual assaults during a seven-year period at the height of his fame.
The allegations were made in a joint investigation by the Sunday Times, the Times and Channel 4's Dispatches.
The BBC understands the woman reported her allegations to Thames Valley Police numerous times between 2018 and 2022 but no further action was taken.
Mr Brand had also accused the woman of harassment against him in 2017.
'Absolutely refutes'
The force confirmed it was looking into the new information but "it would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation".
The BBC has approached Brand for a response to these claims.
The comedian and actor has previously denied "very serious criminal allegations" and "extremely egregious and aggressive attacks" that he said he "absolutely refutes".
The Dispatches programme, Russell Brand - In Plain Sight, heard four women accuse Brand of sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013.
During that time, Brand held several jobs, including at Channel 4 and BBC Radio 2.
The investigation, which aired on 16 September, claimed he had also displayed predatory and controlling behaviour and behaved inappropriately at work.
The 48-year-old said his relationships had "always" been consensual.
In a response to the allegations of "non-recent" sexual offences reported to the Met in September, Brand live-streamed a video on Rumble.
The actor and comedian was critical of the mainstream media, but did not directly address the claims against him.
He said there was an "apparent concerted effort between the legacy media and the state to silence independent voices".
In the Sunday Times, Times and Channel 4 investigation, four women levelled accusations against Brand between 2006 and 2013:
- One woman alleges that Brand raped her without a condom against a wall in his Los Angeles home. She says Brand tried to stop her leaving until she told him she was going to the bathroom. She was reportedly treated at a rape crisis centre on the same day, which the Times says it has confirmed via medical records
- A second woman, in the UK, alleges that Brand assaulted her when he was in his early 30s and she was 16 and still at school. She alleges he referred to her as "the child" during an emotionally abusive and controlling relationship. Looking back, she says, he "engaged in the behaviours of a groomer"
- A third woman claims that Brand sexually assaulted her while she worked with him in Los Angeles. She alleges she repeatedly told Brand to get off her, and when he eventually relented he "flipped" and was "super angry". She says he threatened to take legal action if she told anyone else about her allegation
- The fourth woman has alleged being sexually assaulted by Brand in the UK and him being physically and emotionally abusive towards her.