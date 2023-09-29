Former Bicester PC sentenced for fight and bar staff attack

Bicester police stationJaggery
Georgia Williams was based at Bicester police station

A former police officer has been ordered to abstain from alcohol and carry out unpaid work after attacking her partner and door staff at a bar.

PC Georgia Williams, 29, got into a fight at Love Jericho in Oxford on 17 December 2022, police said.

She pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and was found guilty of a third count at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court in July.

The Bicester-based officer resigned from Thames Valley Police in June.

She was asked to leave the bar after fighting with her partner while off-duty, police said.

However, the former officer returned a short time later and was barred by door staff from going back inside.

She then attacked a staff member and again assaulted her partner, police added.

'Wholly inappropriate'

Magistrates imposed a Community Order to include 180 hours of unpaid work and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Williams was ordered to abstain from alcohol for 120 days and to pay £100 in compensation.

She was found not guilty of racially aggravated assault. A racially aggravated public order offence was withdrawn by prosecutors before her trial.

Deputy Chief Constable Ben Snuggs said: "I am pleased that the courts have sentenced former PC Williams for her wholly inappropriate behaviour on a night out whilst off-duty.

"There is no place in our force for any officer or staff member who behaves in this manner."

An accelerated misconduct hearing is scheduled to take place on Thursday.

