Oxfordshire weekly round-up: 18 September - 24 September 2023
- Published
A woman who has had cancer twice could be part of a new clinical trial is one of our most read stories this week in Oxfordshire.
A variety of local issues featured on the BBC News website, BBC Radio Oxford and South Today.
We have picked five stories to keep you up to date.
Woman with rare condition given clinical trial hope
A young woman with a rare genetic condition that increases her risk of cancer has been given hope with a new clinical trial.
Ella Hines, 24, from Wantage, Oxfordshire, has Li-Fraumeni Syndrome (LFS), which predisposes her to certain, often rare, cancers.
This summer she was told she was likely to be accepted on a clinical trial for a drug usually used to treat diabetes that could help people with LFS.
Burst pipe sends water shooting into air
A burst pipe in Rymers Lane, in the Cowley area of Oxford, saw water shooting into the air and above nearby homes.
Thames Water engineers stopped the leak at about 15:00 BST on Sunday.
Video courtesy: Brian Lovatt
Princess Anne launches new SEND river initiative
Princess Anne launched a new educational programme for people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).
The Princess Royal visited the River & Rowing Museum in Henley-on-Thames to learn more about the initiative.
Created by the museum and the Rivertime Boat Trust, the scheme aims to promote education about the River Thames and the natural environment.
Police called over missing cats returning injured
Cat owners in a village have said their pets have been going missing and returning injured.
Several disappearances in Milton-under-Wychwood, Oxfordshire, have been reported to police over 10 months.
Exhibition brings out colourful Victorian world
A major exhibition, featuring one of Queen Victoria's mourning dresses, is hoping to show the true colours of an era often labelled as bleak.
The Ashmolean Museum's Colour Revolution is presenting art, fashion and design from the Victorian period.
Curator Matthew Winterbottom said it aimed to be "a joyous and surprising tour" through a "misunderstood" period of history.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.