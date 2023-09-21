Lord Williams's Lower School in Thame partially shuts after flood
A school has been partially closed after being damaged by flooding.
Water coming from the ceiling in the main reception building at Lord Williams's Lower School, in Thame, Oxfordshire, has resulted in "critical areas" being "out of action", a statement from the school said.
Head teacher Jon Ryder said power is off and it is not yet known when it will be possible to turn it back on.
Students in Years 7,8 and 9 have been urged to stay at home.
The extent of the damage is not yet known.
But Mr Ryder confirmed the upper school was not affected and students in Years 10 to 13 "should attend as usual".
Firefighters were called to the school at 19:40 BST on Wednesday and left one hour later.
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it dealt with "some internal flooding which had resulted from a damaged roof".
Lord Williams's Lower School has been approached for comment.
