Oxford Donnington Bridge Road fire: Police investigate death
- Published
Police are investigating a death following a fire at a block of flats.
Four crews of firefighters were called to tackle the blaze on Donnington Bridge Road, Oxford, shortly before 05:30 BST.
A body was found at the address in the afternoon, several hours after the fire was put out.
Thames Valley Police said a joint investigation with the fire service to determine the cause of the fire in a first-floor flat was under way.
Investigating officer Insp Richard Picking, in a message to residents, said: "The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
"You will see a continued police presence in the area as enquiries continue jointly with the fire service.
"We are not looking for anyone in connection with this investigation at this stage."
Insp Picking said the death was being treated as unexplained and asked anyone with any information to get in touch.
Police did not give any information regarding the age or sex of the person found in the block of flats.
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was put out shortly before 08:00.
The street was closed between Iffley Road and Abingdon Road but has since reopened.
Earlier police said the incident was being investigated as arson, and that the flats had been evacuated but no one was injured.
