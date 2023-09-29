BBC Make a Difference Awards: Mother and daughter recognised
- Published
A mother, who makes baked goods with her daughter for the homeless, said it was "quite a surprise" to receive a BBC Make a Difference Award.
Rachael and Lucy from Botley, Oxford, received the Great Neighbour Award at this year's BBC Radio Oxford ceremony at the Kassam Stadium.
The pair make cakes and muffins which Mrs Monks distributes by bicycle around the city.
Other awards were given for bravery and bringing communities together.
Rachael is part of the Botley Bikers, a team of volunteers who go out every Thursday and Sunday to deliver food and hygiene products to the homeless and vulnerably housed in Oxford.
She began baking with her daughter as a way of coping during the Covid lockdowns.
"So actually seeing that something positive has come out of this is really heart-warming and actually knowing that it goes to a really good cause," she said.
'Nice feeling'
Having previously volunteered at The Gatehouse in Oxford, she said she had "always loved volunteering" and "meeting and talking to people".
Lucy said she preferred to stay home and do the baking which motivated her because "it helps people".
Upon receiving the award, Rachael said that to be recognised for "something we do as part of our routine" was "a really nice feeling".
"It's quite a surprise really. There are a lot of nominations and quite a lot competition," she said.
She added that being a great neighbour was important because "you just never know what's around the corner".
"It sounds clichéd but treat others as you'd like to be treated because ... they're human beings and everyone's got a story," she said.
Other people and groups who have made a difference in the local community, including volunteers, carers and community groups were also recognised at the annual ceremony.
The Make a Difference Awards recognise local heroes at special awards ceremonies across England, shining a light on people going above and beyond in their local communities.
The nominees suggested by BBC Radio Oxford listeners were considered by panels of judges including EastEnders legend Pam St Clement, TV presenter Chris Hollins, Olympian Sir Steve Redgrave and film and TV star Michael Wildman.
The rest of the 2003 winners were:
- The Volunteer Award - Advaith Prabhu (from Banbury), 8 - he spends time after school packing and delivering food parcels for the needy
- The Community Group Award - Wynter's Wish Charity, Didcot - supports families, with an equal focus on men, with baby loss, miscarriage and stillbirth
- The Fundraiser Award - Finn Hagger (from Milcombe near Banbury), 8 - he played a three-hour football match to raise funds for extra games and activities at the Oxford Children's Hospital where he completed his cancer treatment
- The Carer Award - Dean Collins (from Hook Norton) - together with his colleagues, he has delivered more than 1,300 free cooked meals to unpaid carers and their families since 2021
- The Bravery Award - Christopher Rooke (from Wallingford) - he swam 100 yards to raise funds for people on dialysis, despite having multiple serious conditions himself
- The Green Award - Three Parishes Community Fridge, Fritwell - their volunteers rescue leftover food from supermarkets and give out to anyone who will use it
- The Together Award - Dan Crowther (from Abingdon) - a basketball coach, table official and referee who brings together people of all ages, fitness levels and abilities as a unified team at at Abingdon Eagles Basketball Club
Duncan McLarty, BBC Radio Oxford's editor, called the Make a Difference Awards "our highlight of the year".
"We're able to celebrate the achievements of people who often go unheralded but are so deserving of recognition.
"It's so inspiring and humbling to meet them and hear their stories," he said.
Chris Burns, Controller Local Audio Commissioning said the event was "always an amazing experience".
"We always really enjoy hearing the nominees and winners' stories and sharing them with our listeners.
"A huge thank you to everyone who took the time to nominate someone and a huge congratulations to our winners," she added.