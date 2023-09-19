Princess Anne launches new Oxfordshire SEND river initiative
- Published
Princess Anne has launched a new educational programme in Oxfordshire for people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).
The Princess Royal visited the River & Rowing Museum in Henley-on-Thames to learn more about the initiative.
Created by the museum and the Rivertime Boat Trust, the scheme aims to promote education about the River Thames and the natural environment.
It is being rolled out with the support of charity Give Them a Sporting Change.
The princess is a guardian of the charity.
During her visit, Anne met with pupils from Manor Green School in Maidenhead and Stony Dean School in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, who were using interactive equipment to learn about erosion, transportation, flora and fauna, and floodplains.
The trust's Chris Barrett said the museum and trust had worked together for 15 years but explained the programme's launch represented a "significant milestone for both parties".
"It will enable children to develop an understanding of important issues of the day, such as the protection of wildlife, green living, and climate change, in a unique and hands on activity that we hope enriches and inspires them," he said.
David Worthington, from the museum, said having the Princess Royal formally launch the initiative was "testament to the positive impact that our new joint programme will have on young people and adults with special education needs and disabilities".
And Anne Wadsworth OBE, from Give Them a Sporting Chance, said she hoped every child who participates in the programme would have a "life-enhancing experience".
