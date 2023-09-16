Vaults & Garden cafe: Thousands sign petition over closure
Thousands of people have signed a petition to save a cafe based in a 14th Century building from having to close.
The Vaults & Garden cafe in Old Congregation House at St Mary's Church in Oxford has been operated by Fresh Connection for more than 20 years.
More than 6,500 people have signed the petition, which describes the cafe as a "city institution".
But the Parochial Church Council (PCC) of University Church said it was in "urgent need of attention".
It has responsibility for the building's maintenance and repair and wants to redevelop the site, which dates back to 1320, and run the cafe as a social enterprise.
William Pouget, managing director of Fresh Connection Ltd, said the terms of a three-month notice to quit given in May were "unfair".
He said they did not "reflect the 20 years we have spent building up a substantial and thriving business".
In the statement he added: "The church intends to close us down before it has applied for planning permission and listed building consent and before the required public consultation has taken place which will all take a considerable amount of time.
"It is possible that the necessary permissions may be refused."
He said he hoped to find a "mutually beneficial solution to the dispute" and remain at the premises and work with the church to "achieve their stated social and ethical aspirations".
A PCC spokesperson said: "The cafe at University Church is not disappearing, but it is in urgent need of attention and must be redeveloped.
"We're pleased to say that our plans are progressing well, and that the PCC has now committed £750,000 to the building works.
"Our cafe will close for redevelopment. When it reopens in Spring 2025, the space will be greener, better ventilated, more accessible and operated as a social enterprise.
"Sadly, Mr Pouget continues to use the cafe which means that the PCC is pursuing steps to obtain possession with the proper assistance of the court."
